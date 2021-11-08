Girl, 11, hit by car in Cheltenham - police appeal for witnesses

An 11-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Cheltenham, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Officers were called to Parabola Road near St Austin's House shortly before 5.20pm on Friday 5 November.

The young girl was involved in a collision with a white Toyota Prius.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment for non-serious injuries and has since been discharged.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to police and who may have witnessed what happened.

"Anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or any footage that they may feel to be relevant is also asked to get in contact."

You can provide information online by completing an online form, and quoting incident 335 of 5 November. You can also call police on 101.