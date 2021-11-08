M48 traffic delays after lorry hits central reservation

Drivers planning on using the M48 Severn Bridge were warned to expect delays after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

The incident happened on the eastbound side of the carriageway between junction two for Chepstow and junction one for Aust around 6am.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended, and National Highways said debris was left in the road.

There were delays for traffic on approach, with queues of up to three miles reported.

At least one lane was closed eastbound, with congestion also reported on the A466 near Chepstow.

As of 9am, traffic service provider Inrix said the delays had started to clear.