Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Wells.

Officers were called to South Street by paramedics just after 2.30pm on Sunday 7 November where they had discovered a body.

While the cause of the woman's death is still to be formally established, detectives are treating it as suspicious and a murder enquiry has been launched.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police force said: "Formal identification is yet to take place but the woman's immediate next of kin have been informed and are being supported. Our hearts go out to them.

South Street remains closed. Credit: BPM Media/Somerset Live

"Two men were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning, Monday 8 November."

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend or saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, is advised to call 101 and give the reference 5221261875.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A road closure remains in place in South Street.