Play video

Watch a clip from new C4 documentary Rape: Who's on Trial?

Too few victims of rape and sexual assault are getting justice, according to the Temporary Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police.

A new Channel 4 Dispatches documentary will reveal the scale of sexual violence in England and Wales - and the low rates of reporting, prosecution and conviction.

Viewers will get an unprecedented insight into Avon and Somerset Police's team of specialist officers as they investigate rape and serious sexual offences.

It comes as research, commissioned by Channel 4 Dispatches and conducted by BMG, shows 36% of women have experienced sexual assault or rape.

Nearly one third of female victims (31%) said they had experienced it three or more times.

And of those women who reported experiencing a sexual assault or rape, 80% did not report the most recent incident to the police.

If you are a victim, you can report it here. Support is available for victims here.

A full list of support is available at the end of this article.

Avon and Somerset's Temporary Chief Constable Sarah Crew said the criminal justice system has not been convicting enough offenders.

"Too few victims are getting justice," she said.

"We are working incredibly hard to turn that around with new, research-led initiatives that are already having an effect. We know we have work to do to gain back the trust of victims.

“With the increased number of those reporting rape and sexual assault to the police, we understand that now, more than ever, is our time to work across the criminal justice system to get the best outcomes for victims.

"We want you to know that if you report a rape or sexual assault to us, we will do our utmost to get you the justice you deserve.”

The documentary will follow police as they investigate four cases - including the conviction of a man who raped a 16-year-old girl in Easton, Bristol, last year after she got off a bus.

Also included is the case of a woman who reported being raped by her mother's boyfriend in Bath, and a trial in which a man was accused of raping two women at a hotel in Bristol.

The all-female production team provides an insight into why conviction rates remain so low.

Since filming finished, Avon and Somerset Police has launched Operation Bluestone, designed to improve how officers investigate rape and serious sexual assault.

Among a number of things, the force now has a specialist team of trained officers dedicated to these cases.

Crews filmed with Avon and Somerset Police for two years. Credit: Rape - Who's on Trial? Dispatches

Avon and Somerset's force lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Assault, Detective Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: "Quite simply, conviction rates for these types of offences are too low.

"We as a police service wouldn't be doing our duty if we didn't acknowledge that, and act on it by working with other agencies and the legal system to understand why and make necessary changes."

The documentary will feature interviews with officers involved in the investigations and powerful testimonies from victims whose cases have been investigated.

Rape – Who’s on Trial? Dispatches is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 8 November followed by The Rape Debate: Who’s on Trial at 10:30pm.

Support for survivors of sexual assault or rape