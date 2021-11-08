Play video

One of the region's best-loved folk musicians says he is enjoying being back out on tour again, having been unable to play live for more than 18 months.

Dartmoor's very own Seth Lakeman is preparing to release his 11th studio album - and he told ITV News lockdown proved an idea for a song can come from anywhere.

"It can be a little refrain, it can be something that has inspired you when you're out walking, or can just be when you're sitting, you know, riffing on a violin or a guitar," he said. "It's difficult to say where that sort of muse comes from.

"It's exciting when it happens, when it starts to flow. It's a lovely thing. But when it doesn't work, it's really frustrating as well."

Seth says he struggled with not being allowed to play live during lockdown. Credit: ITV News

As a performer who has always thrived on playing live and connecting with audiences and fellow musicians, Seth says he found lockdown tough to take.

"I guess you feel shackled, restricted, you're almost a prisoner in your own home in a way, but there's lots of writing, there's lots of output," he said.

"There was lots of inspiration around in nature. But the fact that you couldn't get out there and get a response and connection and play them in front of people, I think that was a real break in the circuit of music. I felt quite lost without it."

Seth's new album features some more personal songs about his family life. Credit: Jolyon Holroyd

Seth started his tour at Plymouth's St Andrew's Church and Exeter Cathedral, and will play at The Forum in Bath on Friday 12 November.

He is celebrating 15 years since the release of his gold-selling album, Freedom Fields.

Seth has certainly come a long way since his breakthrough, morphing effortlessly from the bright young star making folk music cool again, to the family man handing down musical rights of passage to a new generation.

"I am middle-aged now, I've got three children, they certainly come into the songs in certain places. They've inspired me in this new album, certainly."