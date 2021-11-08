Play video

Gloucestershire Constabulary is taking part in a national weapon surrender this week, with the aim of taking as many knives and other weapons off the streets as possible.

A number of amnesty bins will be placed at stations around the county which will give the people a chance to dispose of any knife, weapon, firearm or ammunition.

There are seven stations where items can be dropped in: Bearland, Cirencester, Coleford, Hester’s Way, Stroud, Dursley, and Stow.

Depositing anything in the bins will be kept entirely anonymous.

Melissa Scriven brought her old scuba diving knife into Dursley police station. She no longer uses it for diving and wanted to hand it in to prevent it falling into the wrong hands.

Melissa Scriven handed in her old diving knife to the amnesty in Dursley.

She said: "I've had the knife for years, I've got a much smaller one that I actually use for diving. I just thought it was time that it was taken off the streets.

"If it got into the wrong hands it's a pretty lethal beast as it's for killing sharks."

Known as Operation Sceptre, the two-week long campaign comes after the tragic deaths of teenager Joshua Hall and father-of-three Matthew Boorman, who were both fatally stabbed.

Joshua was stabbed six times in April by a 15-year-old after a disagreement.

The knife recovered from the scene of Joshua Hall's murder Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Acting Inspector Garrett Gloyn from Gloucestershire police said: "Both of the boys linked to the incident back in April grew up in Dursley, went to school in Dursley.

"All the kids I've met and the school staff that I've spoken to have all were negatively impacted because of what happened back in April so if we can do anything to reduce the risk of a recurrence, it's a good thing."

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Nick Evan said: “We want people to be safe on the streets of Gloucestershire.

"Taking dangerous weapons out of circulation will go a long way to ensure that happens, but I’m pleased to see the Constabulary going further to tackle the causes of violent crime.

Previous knife amnesties have taken very dangerous weapons out of public circulation

"By working with young people, alongside our schools and charities, we can educate them about the dangers of such crimes and create opportunities for prevention and early intervention to stop young people being drawn in to situations that escalate towards violence.

"This is the Public Health to Crime Prevention approach in action.”

People handing in weapons are advised to use a few sheets of newspaper or cardboard to wrap a knife so there is enough material to prevent it piercing through. Police also say firearms should be secured in a box or strong bag and any ammunition in a separate box or bag.

Authorised firearms officers will be available to collect firearms for those who are unable to attend a police station.