Play video

A compilation of clips recorded on the cyclist's dashcam (credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live).

A cyclist from Plymouth has spoken of the dangers faced by riders after filming a series of near-misses on his dashcam.

The rider, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he has been knocked down by cars and verbally abused by drivers.

His footage shows a number of incidents, including one where he had to swerve to avoid the opening of a car door.

He said many drivers are quick to judge people who cycle.

The cyclist had to swerve into the road to avoid hitting the driver's car door. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

"When a cyclist is approaching a roundabout or junction they may move out and dominate the centre of the road,” he explained.

"The guy behind you will pull up thinking ‘he's in the middle of the road, what's he doing?’

"He's cycling for his safety and motorists may not understand that.

"I just want to highlight that dangers are there that cyclists will see before [drivers] and are perhaps not applicable to motorists because they're not dangerous to them."

The cyclist said the scariest incidents happen when people try to overtake at inappropriate times.

In his footage, a lorry attempts an overtake in Tavistock Road while a van passes in Church Hill.

A lorry overtaking the cyclist in Plymouth. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

The 50-year-old said he has been cycling in the city for the past five years - but often questions if it is worth the risk.

"People will overtake you at the worst possible time and they will save it until there's a pinch point in the road or there's a blind bend,” he added.

"It almost feels like cyclists are unfairly targeted. I see people saying 'when a cyclist isn't in a cycle lane, it makes my blood boil' and when someone says that you have to question if they should be on the road.

"I know they're only comments and there's not much meaning behind it but I've had people deliberately driving close to me to make a point or breaking hard in front of me to make a point."

All of the cyclist’s video clips have been sent to Devon and Cornwall Police as part of Operation Snap.

The operation was launched by the force in 2019, and has led to the prosecution of dozens of drivers caught on dashcam.