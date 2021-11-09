Two masked burglars who forced their way into a house in Gillingham and attacked its owner with a fake gun have been jailed.

Nathan Samuel Jones and Aaron Carl Winzar broke into the property in Jay Walk shortly after 10.30pm on June 2, 2019.

Wearing balaclavas and armed with a fake gun, they attacked the homeowner and hit him “several times”.

The victim - who suffered head injuries and had to be taken to hospital - managed to flee before Jones and Winzar made off with £40 cash.

Nathan Samuel Jones was given a six year and eight month prison sentence. Credit: Dorset Police

Police managed to track the two culprits down thanks to phone records which showed they were in the area at the time of the attack.

Forensic evidence also linked Jones to a balaclava and parts of the fake gun, which were left at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Matt Bradley, of Dorset Police, said: “This was a planned and violent attack and both Nathan Jones and Aaron Winzar received prison sentences for this offence.

“I would like to reiterate that Dorset Police does not tolerate violence in our communities and we will do all we can to investigate these offences and bring offenders to justice.”

Aaron Carl Winzar, 32, and of Horsefields in Gillingham, was jailed for two years. Credit: Dorset Police

Jones, 33, and of Vale View Road in South Newton, Wiltshire, was given a six year and eight month prison sentence.

Winzar, 32, and of Horsefields in Gillingham, was jailed for two years.

The pair were sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on November 5, 2021, after previously pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.