A plant which can be deadly to humans if eaten has been spotted on beaches across Devon and Cornwall.

Hemlock Water Dropwort, which is also known as Dead Man's Fingers, is native to the South West and is commonly found growing in streams, marshes, lakes, ponds, rocky coastal screams and riverbanks.

It is said to smell similar to cress and, on first glance, does not appear dangerous - but experts say it is.

The plant attacks the nervous system and can cause seizures if eaten.

Some of the roots were spotted on Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, by resident Caroline Dodd.

Ms Dodd says she put it in the bin, having read about the plant from a news article. She warned that anyone with pets ought to watch out for it.

The plant was found on a mini-beach near Mountbatten Watersports Centre. Credit: Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Meanwhile, across the Tamar, Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team said the plant had also been found on Mountbatten Watersports Centre's mini-beach.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Coastguard warned: "Even a small portion can prove fatal to humans by attacking the nervous system.

“It is also fatal to animals. The plant has a highly poisonous root that looks and smells like parsnip."