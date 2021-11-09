A jewellery designer has had her entire collection of precious items stolen while at a Christmas market event in London.

Emily Nixon, who is based in Hayle, Cornwall, is known for creating "seaweed rings" bejewelled with ocean coloured sapphires and diamonds.

But she had a significant collection of work stolen last week.

Emily had her show bag containing all of her most precious rings grabbed at the end of the day at Olympia London, costing her thousands of pounds.

The incident has been "devastating" for the designer and her small team - this was their first major retail show since before the pandemic.

The rings can also be identified by their unique design and makers mark embedded into the metal on the inside of each band that reads IXO - the middle letters of her name.

Emily and her team are now desperately trying to get the message out to find the rings and have appealed for help using #findemilysrings on social media.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram, she said: "I need your help. I'm at the Spirit of Christmas and last night I packed up all my diamond and sapphire rings to take back to where I was staying to keep them safe and somebody stole all of them.

"They took the bag, they took all my work and my work is very distinctive and very different to anyone else's jewellery," she continued.

"I need you to go out there and share my work, share images of my work, tell everybody you know and help find my rings. Maybe it is hopeless but I just think that if I can get the word out there and somebody tried to sell them somewhere then maybe someone will recognise them".

Anyone with any information is asked to report any sightings of these distinctive pieces to the police using the crime reference 6025562/21.