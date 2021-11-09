Diana Ross will perform at Glastonbury Festival 2022 - two years after she was due to take to the Pyramid Stage at the cancelled 2020 event.

The legendary singer was set to perform the coveted Sunday legends slot at Glastonbury Festival in 2020, but the event had to be cancelled for two years running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed Diana Ross will be performing at the 2022 event.

She said she is "thrilled" to have booked "such a legend" for the festival.

Billie Eilish is the only other act to be confirmed for Glastonbury Festival 2022. She will be the festival's youngest-ever solo headliner when she plays the Pyramid Stage.

Big names including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were also lined up for the cancelled event.

While the full lineup is yet to be released, the festival's founder Michael Eavis told ITV News many of the big names planned for 2020 are set to return.