Diana Ross will play a one-off gig at the Eden Project in Cornwall in the summer of next year.

The music icon was due to perform at the tourist attraction this summer, but the hugely-anticipated concert was cancelled due to the pandemic.

But now it has been revealed Diana Ross will perform as part of The Eden Sessions series on June 21.

Diana Ross is one of the biggest names to ever perform at the Eden Project.

From her landmark solo career to her early days in The Supremes, the superstar singer has helped shape the sound of popular music.

She has had 70 hit singles including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’m Coming Out, Stop! In The Name of Love, Upside Down, I’m Still Waiting and Chain Reaction.

Diana Ross will be one of the biggest stars to ever perform at the Eden Project Credit: PA Images

The site's managing director of Eden Sessions Rita Broe said: "We are thrilled to confirm Diana Ross for the Eden Sessions in 2022.

"Being able to welcome a global icon of Diana's stature to Eden is a massive honour for us.

"We are sure this hugely-anticipated concert will be one of the most magical and memorable we have ever had the privilege to stage."

Diana Ross is one of a set of big artists already confirmed to play at the Eden Sessions.

Diana Ross will perform in Cornwall in June next year. Credit: PA Images

My Chemical Romance will perform at the Cornwall attraction on May 17, Lionel Richie is scheduled to play there on June 14 and Bryan Adams is set to take to the stage on June 29.

The news of the soul legend's appearance at Eden follows hot on the heels of her new album Thank You. It is her first album of original material in 22 years - and her first album of any kind since 2006.

This news will only heighten speculation that Diana Ross could be headlining Glastonbury Festival next year.

Diana Ross set to entertain a packed out crowd at the Eden Project Credit: PA Images

She was due to perform in the festival's coveted Sunday legends slot in 2020, but the festival had to be cancelled for two years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her gig at the Eden Sessions comes just a few days before the Somerset festival is due to begin.

Billie Eilish is the only artist to so far be confirmed for Glastonbury Festival 2022, although organiser Michael Eavis told ITV News many of the big names planned for 2020 are set to return.

How to get tickets to Diana Ross at the Eden Project

Original tickets remain valid for the Diana Ross Eden Session. Remaining tickets cost £90 plus £9 booking fee and are now on sale on www.edensessions.com