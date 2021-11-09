Police are investigating a police officer was caught on dashcam pulling out in front of another vehicle on a motorway.

The incident - which involved a Devon and Cornwall Police car - happened on the M74 city-bound towards Glasgow at around 10.30am on November 6.

The force has sent more than 200 officers to the Scottish city to help police the COP26 climate change summit.

The motorist, who shared the footage on social media, claimed he was almost "run off the road" as the police vehicle pulled in front of him in wet weather.

In response to the driver's post on Twitter, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they are "aware" of the incident and "looking into it".

A spokesperson added: "The officer has received management advice and consideration is currently being given regarding any further driver training requirements.

"Whilst this matter has not been reported to the police, the action taken (words of advice) is the same action that would have been taken if the car in question in the footage had been driven by a member of the public."