A third person has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Wells.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at an address in South Street shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday 7 November.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police arrested a third man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday 9 November. The force have been granted a warrant of further detention by the court for two men who were previously arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the investigation and forensic teams remain at the property.

Murder inquiry in South Street, Wells Credit: BPM Media

"Formal identification has yet to take place but the woman's immediate next of kin are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

"They have our deepest sympathy and we'd ask they be given privacy in their grief.

"We have also today made a mandatory formal referral to the IOPC due to recent police contact with the deceased, relating to a number of matters.

"Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information which could help the investigation to get in touch, especially with any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend."

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Sharon Baker said: "Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. A terrible tragedy has touched our community and we're working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

"We understand people may have concerns and we’ll be maintaining our uniformed presence in the area in the coming days. Please, do speak to the neighbourhood team or pass on any information you may have by calling 101."

Police are urging people to get in touch if they have any information about the incident and advise to call 101 and give the reference 5221261875.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.