Swindon crash: Three children taken to hospital after being hit by car on their way to school

Officers arrived at the junction between Queens Drive and Somerville Road in the morning
The incident happened at the junction between Queens Drive and Somerville Road Credit: ITV West Country

Three children have been taken to hospital after a being hit by a car in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with three pedestrians between Queens Drive and Somerville Road at around 8.25am on Tuesday 9 November.

The children - who are all girls aged between 12 and 14 - were taken to Great Western Hospital. None of them are believed to have been seriously injured.

The force said: "The driver remained at the scene and has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The road reopened around 10am."