Three children have been taken to hospital after a being hit by a car in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with three pedestrians between Queens Drive and Somerville Road at around 8.25am on Tuesday 9 November.

The children - who are all girls aged between 12 and 14 - were taken to Great Western Hospital. None of them are believed to have been seriously injured.

The force said: "The driver remained at the scene and has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The road reopened around 10am."