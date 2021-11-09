People are being warned to stay away from a section of West Bay after a cliff fall.

The coastguard and Dorset Council officers are investigating after a section of the cliff along East Beach, in West Bay, fell on Tuesday 9 November.

Coastguard officers from West Bay and Lyme Regis were called to the beach shortly after 7.45am.

A cordon has been put in place around the debris and people are being warned to keep away from the beach and footpath.

In a statement, Dorset Council said: "Our rangers are on the scene and are assessing. While the footpath remains unaffected, please stay away as there could be further rockfall.

"We will continue to monitor the area over the next week."

It is the most recent in a string of cliff falls in the area.

The Jurassic Coast experienced its worst cliff fall in 60 years in April when there was a collapse between Seatown and Eype beach.

Another major cliff fall was captured on camera in August, with debris crashing down onto the beach at Seatown near Bridport.

There have also been significant cliff falls in Devon - with three rock falls happening in the space of just 24 hours in Sidmouth May.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said it is "impossible" to predict where the next piece of cliff might fall - or how big it may be.

"The UK’s coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or falls of hundreds of tons including rocks the size of a car," they said.

"Periods of intense rainfall in the autumn and winter months followed by dryer, warmer weather in the lead up to Spring can make cliff edges more vulnerable.

"We’ve seen a number of cliff collapses in recent times and it’s clear that some are unstable in places.

"When standing or walking at the bottom of a cliff, we would advise people that they shouldn’t stand less than the height of the cliff away. That means that if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it.

"We really can’t stress enough how important it is to be aware of your surroundings and think safety first.

"As always, remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in difficulty or get into trouble yourself at the coast."