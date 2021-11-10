Are these items yours? Appeal after spare of burglaries in Cheltenham

An appeal is being made to find the owners of several items which are believed to have been stolen from homes in Cheltenham.

The items have been recovered following a recent spate of burglaries in the town recently which have been investigated by Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The investigation is known as Operation Switch and has resulted in items including watches, an antique dress sword, a metal coat of arms, a medal and laminated stamps being retrieved.

An antique dress sword has been recovered by police Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police have released the images in the hope of finding the rightful owners of the items.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who believes that they have had any of these items stolen from them.

"Contact Hester’s Way Police Station on 01452 907630, quoting crime reference CR/40448/20.

"More information on the campaign and ways to help protect your home can be found here."

Police are hoping to trace the owners of a black Gucci watch (left) and a laminated stamp (right) Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Operation Switch is an anti-burglary campaign which has been running across the county.

As part of the annual operation, police encourage the public to look at installing a 'WIDE' combination of security devices as they can provide 49 times more protection against residential burglary with entry compared to having no devices installed.

What is a WIDE combination?

Window locks

Indoor lights on timer switches

Double or deadbolts fitted to doors

Exterior lights on a sensor

A series of watches have been retrieved by police Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Sergeant Adam Williams said: "Burglaries are a particularly emotive offence which can have a significant impact on the victims.

"Operation Switch aims to help safeguard the community from offenders as they take advantage of the darker evenings."

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary in connection with the items and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court later this month.

A gold and blue Gucci watch (left) and a medal (right) have also been found Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A Skagen watch has also been found Credit: Gloucestershire Police