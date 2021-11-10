Play video

Watch officers from Devon and Cornwall Police at a property in Rosedale Road, Truro

Arrests have been made after what police described as a potentially hazardous substance was posted to a house in Truro.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Rosedale Road at 8.40pm on November 7 and were seen closing off the road alongside fire and ambulance crews in the early hours of November 8.

They went to two properties in the city in relation to the suspicious package.

Several ambulances were spotted and five people were taken from the property and checked over at hospital as a precaution.

The package was found and safely removed from the property.

Police at Edward Street Credit: BPM Media

Police had earlier confirmed that it was a "malicious communications" investigation. The force has not confirmed what the package was.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended reports of an incident involving a potentially hazardous substance at a property on Rosedale Road in Truro at 8.40pm on Sunday 7 November.

"It was reported that the item had been sent via post. The item was secured and safely removed from the address. Five people were checked over as a precaution at Treliske Hospital.

"As part of the investigation into this matter, officers have also carried out enquiries at an address in Edward Street.

Police and fire on Edward Street in Truro Credit: BPM Media

"A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, from Suffolk, were arrested in connection to this investigation and have been released on police bail until 6 December.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this matter."

As part of the investigation, the emergency services were also spotted at a property on Edward Street, near Truro Crown Court.

A resident said that at around 2am in the early hours of November 8, Rosedale Road had been closed off, with people in hazmat suits spotted.

They said: “We’ve had five or six ambulances take away a family and a police van. That was about 12 to 1am and now two fire engines have arrived closing off the street.”

Investigations on Edward Street Credit: BPM Media

An environmental services van was also at the scene.

On November 8, a Truro resident spotted police cars parked outside a property on Edward Street, a few hundred yards away from the crown court.

On November 9, they were seen again with police, fire crews, hazmat personnel, and people in forensics suits going in and out of the property on Edward Street.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus went into the terraced building at first, and were later joined by the forensics officers who appeared to be looking over the area just inside the door.