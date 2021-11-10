Bristol ring road has been closed after a crash involving three vehicles at the new 'throughabout' near Wraxall.

The A4174 has been closed after a collision involving two cars and a van. Major traffic jams are building in the area.

The incident happened at around 9am on Wednesday 10 November. Police, fire crews and paramedics are at the scene of the incident.

Police say there are reports of people trapped in their vehicles but no-one is reported to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has sent crews from Temple, Kingswood and Bedminster to the incident.

The ring road only recently re-opened, having had a new six-lane road carved out through the middle of the roundabout.

It was done in a bid to cut "severe congestion" and accidents in the area but has sparked criticism, with residents describing it as "dangerous".

As a result plans for more changes on the A4174 were postponed.

South Gloucestershire Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, environment and strategic infrastructure, Cllr Steve Reade told ITV News the throughabout is "inherently safe".

"You have the traffic lights to show you where you are going," he added.

"We have no evidence to identify that the accident was caused by the through-about and not by driver error."