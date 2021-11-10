Builders find human remains in Gloucestershire garden

Human remains have been found by builders digging in a garden in Gloucestershire.

The discovery was made at a property in the village of Kemble on November 4.

Gloucestershire Police has confirmed the bones found at the site are human but said it was not in a position to state where they came from or who they belonged to.

A force spokesperson said: "Police received a report that human bones were discovered by a builder working at a property in Kemble last Thursday, November 4.

"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing."