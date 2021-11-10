The family of a woman who died at her home in Wells have paid tribute to the "much loved" mum.

Sarah Ashwell was found dead at her home in South Street on November 7.

Three men remain in custody amid an ongoing murder investigation into her death.

UPDATE: A fourth person has been arrested as part of the investigation

Her family have now issued a moving statement which outlines how well loved the mum and daughter was to many.

In it they said they are "absolutely devastated" by what has happened, saying they all loved her "so very much".

"Nothing can prepare you for such terrible news and we are utterly heartbroken. Sarah had so much of her life still to live," they added.

"It is unbearable for us to think that this has been taken away from her and that she has been taken away from us.

"We are incredibly touched by the many kind and loving tributes that have been posted on social media by friends and loved ones in the last few days.

"It is a comfort for us to be reminded how well loved she was and that so many people had such affection for her."

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who heads the Major Crime Investigation Team, is leading the enquiry into Sarah's death.

He said: "It's clear from our enquiries so far that Sarah was much-loved as a daughter, mother and friend.

"Our family liaison officers are supporting her parents and two sons and the thoughts of all the team are with them. We ask that they be given privacy and consideration in their loss.

Murder inquiry in South Street, Wells Credit: BPM Media

"This is a fast-moving, complex investigation and we’re exploring a number of lines of enquiry. We're grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information, shared CCTV and spent time speaking with officers on house to house enquiries.

"We've already made three arrests and are conducting a thorough, detailed forensic examination of Sarah's home. The team is determined to find justice for Sarah and answers for her family.

"We want to hear from you if you were in South Street on Sunday, have any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area that day, or any other information which could help us piece together Sarah's last hours."

Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area and police are encouraging people to speak to them about any concerns.

You can call 101 with information and give the reference 5221261875.

Alternatively you can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

Avon and Somerset Police have made a mandatory formal referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission due to recent police contact with Sarah.