Officers investigating the death of a woman in Wells at the weekend have made a fourth arrest.

Sarah Ashwell was found dead at her home in South Street on Sunday 7 November.

Sarah's family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "much-loved" mum.Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the past few days. Two of the men remain in custody while the other has been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police has now confirmed a fourth man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday 10 November.The murder investigation is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, while neighbourhood officers continue to maintain a uniformed presence in the area.

Sarah Ashwell Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is heading the enquiry, described the investigation as "fast-moving and complex" as he asked anyone who was in South Street on Sunday, has dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area, or any other information to come forward.

Please call 101 with information and give the reference 5221261875.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

Avon and Somerset Police has made a mandatory formal referral to the IOPC due to recent police contact with Sarah.