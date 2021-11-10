A horse has suffered serious injuries after an attack near Barnstaple during the middle of the day.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating reports of a dog attacking the horse on Sunday 7 November and want people to come forward.

Police were called to reports of horse being seriously injured after being bitten by a German shepherd-type dog.

It was being ridden by a young teenager at around 2pm in Snapper Woods, near Shirwell, Barnstaple.

Snapper Woods near Barnstaple Credit: Google Maps

The horse was treated by a vet and will continue to receive treatment over the coming weeks.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help to identify the owner of the dog.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or CCTV footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/097298/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org