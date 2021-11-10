Human remains found by builders in a village in Gloucestershire are “consistent with a Roman burial”, according to police.

Forensics from Gloucestershire Police examined the bones after they were dug up by builders working at a property in Kemble on November 4.

They confirmed the bones are human but said it is likely they date back to Roman times.

In a statement, the force said: “Following work by officers over the weekend, it has been established that the location is close to an ancient burial site and the layout of the bones is consistent with Roman burial.

“Work has now been completed at the property and the bones have been sent to be tested and carbon dated.”