Police are hunting a convicted rapist who is believed to be in Bristol.

Matthew Mazzie is wanted on a recall to prison and in connection with an assault investigation.

The 28-year-old was jailed for nine years in 2016 after being found guilty of rape, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and three assaults.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build and with a mole on the right-side of his nose.

In their appeal, Avon and Somerset Police said: “He has links with Bristol and may be in the St George or Henbury areas, or in the south of the city.”

Members of the public are advised to call 999 if they see Mazzie - and not to approach him.