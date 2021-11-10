A shop worker was assaulted at knifepoint while at work in Bristol, prompting a police appeal.

CCTV has now been released following an incident at the Best Supermarket, in Stokes Croft, at around 1.15am on August 19.

Avon and Somerset Police say the attacker left the victim - a shop employee - with a minor injury after attempting to slash his face with a knife.

The force say he was also verbally abusive to a member of the public.

Police have released a CCTV still (above) of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesperson said: "The man in the image is described as black, of skinny build, mid-thirties, with short dark hair and may be local to the Stokes Croft area.

"If you can help us identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221189657."