Tributes to ‘bright and bubbly’ mum found dead in south Devon

Tributes have been paid to a mum from Devon who was found dead in a property in Holcombe.

Aleasha Sullivan was one of two people found dead at a flat in the south Devon village on October 21.

She has been named while the identity of the second person - a man - has not yet been disclosed.

The 32-year-old was described as “bright and bubbly” in a series of tributes.

Ms Sullivan was found dead at an address in Holcombe, along with unnamed man.

"A free-spirited, beautiful young lady who was adored by many and who will be loved and missed every day,” one tribute read.

“Aleasha was a mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie as well and a kind and loving friend to whomever she met.

“She never failed to light up a room with her bright and bubbly personality."

Details of Aleasha’s funeral have been shared online.

Flowers left outside the flat in Holcombe, where Ms Sullivan was found dead.

It will take place at St Michael’s Church in Teignmouth on November 24 at 11am, followed by a private family interment.

Donations for Victim Support have been requested.

Her family have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral, which has so far raised more than £2,500.

"We are setting up this GoFundMe page to give friends and family the opportunity to contribute to her final goodbye and to make sure she gets the send off she deserves,” the GoFundMe page stated.

"We as a family would like to take this time to thank you for all your kind messages and support we have received at this difficult time."

The two deaths are being treated as non-suspicious, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.