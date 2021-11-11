An elderly woman was raped by a man who entered her home in the middle of the night.

The incident happened in the early hours of 11 November in Gloucester.

The man is described as being aged between 25 and 30, of a slim build, around 5ft 8ins in height and is thought to have facial hair. He spoke with a local accent.

The incident happened around 1.45am at an address in the area between Bristol Road and Seymour Road.

Rape and serious sexual offences sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "This is an extremely concerning incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community.

"Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing, including CCTV being gathered and reviewed.

"At this stage we're keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist or anyone who witnessed anything between the times of 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 3am today.

"We're also urging anyone who has either seen someone acting suspiciously in the area in recent days or any behaviour which they feel was suspicious to contact us.

"Those living nearby will see enhanced police patrols taking place and the police community engagement vehicle in the area and I would ask anyone who is concerned to speak to officers.

"The victim is being supported by specialist officers."

How to contact police with information

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online by completing this form and quoting incident 17 of 11 November.

You can also call police on 101 or alternatively, you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.