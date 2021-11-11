Sheep have been killed in the Forest of Dean, prompting fresh warnings to dog owners to keep pets under control.

A black and white sheepdog-type breed was seen chasing sheep on farmland in the Lower Wye Valley area of St Briavels on November 3.

The dog was spotted without its owner and seemingly out of control between 3.30pm and 4pm before it attacked – and killed – a sheep.

In a separate incident in the area of Forest Vale Road in Cinderford in October, a dog chased a small flock of ewes that were in an enclosure.

The enclosure had signs at access points which warned owners to keep their dogs on a lead due to livestock.

Two ewes were mauled and suffered significant bite wounds which resulted in them needing to be euthanised.

Several other ewes suffered injuries from what is believed to have been a large dog.

Rural and Wildlife Crime Officer, PC Cath McDay, said: "Both of these incidents have happened on land near to large housing estates.

'This is irresponsible'

"The owners may have seen the space and felt it was an ideal place to let their dog off for a run, without realising there were sheep in there.

"This is irresponsible and you must ensure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting your dog off lead. It is the law to keep your dog under control and the responsibility falls with the owner.

"Anyone who is found to be worrying livestock can not only be prosecuted by the police, they can be fined and also have orders placed on their dog.

Sheep, particularly young lambs or those carrying lambs, are vulnerable to dog attacks Credit: ITV West Country

"This crime has a devastating impact on both the livestock and their owners."

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to submit this online by completing the following form and quoting the relevant incident number or by calling police on 101.

"Incident 206 of 14 October relates to Cinderford and incident 294 of 3 November relates to Lower Wye Valley.

"Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953."

Advice for keeping your dog under control

Sheep represent a farmer’s income and are often worth a substantial sum so farmers can be left out of pocket if If they are attacked or killed.

Dogs, if left uncontrolled, can attack animals physically, run after sheep or chase them around, especially when they are carrying lambs or there are young lambs within the flock.

Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease that can kill sheep and affect unborn lambs.

Ultimately a landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.

Sheep can become ill and die if they eat dog faeces left on land they graze on Credit: ITV West Country

