Hollywood actor Christopher Walken ‘accidentally’ painted over a real Banksy artwork during filming of a new TV series in Bristol.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars in Stephen Merchant’s new BBC One show The Outlaws, which follows the lives of seven strangers on community service.

It was filmed and is set in Bristol, and the final episode shows the characters painting over a graffitied wall.

In one of the scenes, Walken is shown painting over a Banksy artwork - depicting one of the artist's trademark rats next to some spray cans.

The artwork before it was destroyed by Walken. Credit: Big Talk/Four Eyes'/PA Wire

It has since been confirmed that the artwork was a real Banksy and Walken knowingly painted over it as part of the filming.

An Outlaws spokesperson revealed the artwork was specifically commissioned for the new series.

“We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it,” the spokesperson said.

The Outlaws airs on Mondays at 9pm on BBC One

The series was created by Bristol-born actor Merchant, who plays lawyer Greg in the series.

Pulp Fiction star Walken plays a conman called Frank, after he was persuaded to join the show by Merchant who travelled to the US to get him on board.