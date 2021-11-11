The Devon school flooding to 'dangerous levels' every year

Play video

A fresh campaign is underway to persuade the Government to replace a school in East Devon that is under increased threat of flooding.

In heavy downpours, the road soon becomes a river and the children at Tipton St John Primary school are trained to cross it holding a rope to reach the other half of the school site.

The headteacher, Colin Butler, said: "We get those warning calls fairly regularly. The water comes onto the site almost every year but some years we have worse weather than others.

"This year we’ve already had two evacuation and two flooding events and yet it’s only early in the winter season."

Tipton St John Primary school floods every year

The play areas all become submerged with the water level just a few centimetres short of entering the classrooms during sustained rainfall.

Fortunately, the school has been flooded either in holidays or outside of hours, including at the start of 2016 when the community rallied together to help the school that’s been at the heart of the village for 170 years.

Councillor Jess Bailey, Devon County Council, said: "I’m really concerned about the safety of the children and the teachers.

"It’s been flooding for decades and the school has been seeking funding for over a decade to relocate.

"It’s essential that funding is provided by Government for the school to rebuild and relocate in Tipton."

The local MP says he’s determined to find a new solution and says he’s been reassured the Government will take on board the risk of flooding in considering funding for new schools.

Simon Jupp MP, Conservative East Devon: "I want the school to stay in Tipton St John.

"This has dragged on for over a decade now and I want every child to feel safe at school.

Schoolchildren practice flooding evacuation procedures which includes crossing the road using a rope Credit: ITV West Country

"The safety of children, staff, and parents should always be the top priority and we can’t expect children to hold onto a rope to cross a flooded road to reach safety ever again."

Devon County Council says a plan it had agreed with governors and the church to relocate to another site in Ottery St Mary, where many of the pupils live, was rejected by East Devon planners.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The key message to reinforce is that the existing site floods to a dangerous level.

"The development is at high risk of flooding and this risk will increase as a result of climate change."