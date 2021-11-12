Bin men in Cornwall had their 'lives put at risk' after batteries which were wrongly disposed caused a fire on their lorry.

Crews from St Austell Fire Station were called to assist the waste operatives when they discovered the blaze while doing their rounds.

The cause of the fire turned out to to be dozens of lithium-ion battery cells had been wrongly disposed of.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Council said: "Needless to say, putting batteries in with your household waste puts our collection teams at risk, can damage vehicles and cause significant delays to commuters while the fire service deals with this type of incident.

"It can also cause fires at our waste facility, putting more people at risk."

Information on what to do with used batteries can be found here.