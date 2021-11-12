Car set on fire in suspected arson attack in south Bristol

Play video

Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

A car fire in south Bristol is now being investigated by police as a suspected arson attack.

The vehicle was torched in Whitchurch Lane around 8.30pm on November 10.

Shocking video footage showed flames engulfing the car, while other motorists drove past.

The incident prompted a major response from firefighters, who arrived at the scene within minutes.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

The incident is now being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police.

"Avon Fire and Rescue Service called us on 10 November to make us aware of a vehicle fire they were dealing with in Whitchurch Lane,” the force said.

"At this time, we’re treating the fire as suspicious.

"Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221265149."