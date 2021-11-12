Bath's young Pride of Britain winner has been given the prestigious job of turning on the Christmas tree lights in Bristol.

Harmonie-Rose Allen was counted down by a crowd to press a big red button to illuminate the lights in Clifton Village on November 12.

The inspiring eight-year-old, who lost her arms and legs to meningitis, won the Child of Courage Award at the Pride of Britain last month.

The tree in Clifton

Judges said it was in recognition of her bravery and unbreakable spirit and for inspiring the nation with her achievements.

This includes taking part in the Bath Half Marathon and completing various physical challenges during the first lockdown.

Harmonie-Rose was just 10-months-old when she was diagnosed with meningitis.

Harmonie-Rose Allen competing in a race

She was given a 10 per cent chance of survival and had to have both her legs and arms amputated.

The event saw people gather to count down from 10 to see the 50ft tree light up with glittering bulbs.

It was a smaller ceremony than usual due to covid, but this weekend sees the start of many exciting events in the lead up to Christmas.

Harmonie-Rose as she turned the lights on

When asked how the switch-on compared with the Pride of Britain awards last month, Harmonie-Rose said: "It doesn't really compare because I love Christmas!"

At the switch on, Harmonie-Rose's auntie, Hannah, said they were all "bursting with pride" at her achievements and fundraising.

The eight-year-old already has some challenges planned for next year, including horse riding and swimming.

Discover Clifton Village say Christmas is going to start with a bang on Saturday 13 November. They have the Bristol Samba Drumming Band starting proceedings at midday parading around the village.

This will be followed by musicians performing in various locations around the village. Every Saturday in November Clifton will have musicians performing in the afternoon.

And on Saturdays in December, they hope to have carol singers.