Three months have passed since a mass shooting in Plymouth in which six people lost their lives.

City leaders say continued support is being given to the families of the victims, and those who witnessed the tragedy.

But they are calling on the Government to make sure the after-effects of the incident are not forgotten.

The tragedy unfolded on the night of August 12th. Credit: ITV News

Rev Jonathan Devereux, vicar at St Mark's Church in Ford, said everybody in the community has been affected.

"I live here, I've been through the same stuff as everybody else and I know what it feels like," he said.

"You hear a helicopter overhead, you wonder what's going on. You hear a police siren going down the road and you wonder what's happened.

"I don't know why it happened, and I can't give an explanation. Sometimes I just have to say I don't know."

Many people in Keyham and Ford are still living with grief and shock. Credit: ITV News

Some people are beginning to move on and put the incident behind them. Others are still living with profound feelings of grief and shock.

Labour MP Luke Pollard said: "Everyone faces what happened in their own way and in their own time.

"That means we need the support to be long-lasting, so that whenever somebody feels able to talk or has a concern, the support is there for them."

Luke Pollard MP says continued funding is required for Keyham and Ford. Credit: ITV News

A lot has happened since August 12, when a gunman shot dead five people before turning the gun on himself.

The following day the Independent Office for Police Conduct announced it would investigate Devon and Cornwall Police in relation to how the offender obtained the weapon and gun licence.

On September 23, the Government promised more than £1million to help the community recover and for extra police resources.

On October 6, a member of police staff and a police officer were issued with misconduct notices.

Then on October 20, the Home Office said police will have to check the medical history of anyone applying for a gun licence in future.

Council leader Nick Kelly says the tragedy will never be forgotten. Credit: ITV News

Plymouth City Council is working on a range of projects to support the many people who either witnessed the shootings or have a family connection to the victims.

Council leader Nick Kelly said: "No-one will forget what happened, it was unprecedented in Plymouth's history. But many people have come together and raised a significant amount of money to make sure we can help people at the pace they want to be helped."

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez added: "I want to thank the community greatly, they have done so much fundraising, they have done so much to support each other. I am incredibly proud of the people of Plymouth."