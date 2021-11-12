Legendary Goose 'Derek' to get statue in Somerset town

People in Watchet regularly visited Derek and fed her a mix of weetabix and cabbage. Credit: Carron Scott

A community in west Somerset is raising money for a statue to be built in memory of a popular local goose.

Named by Watchet residents as Derek, the much-loved goose lived in the town's harbour for more than a decade.

But visitors noticed Derek was missing at the end of October and it is believed he died.

Derek - who is actually a female - lived in the Watchet harbour after being blown in with a gaggle of geese during a storm in 2010.

Visitors often came to the harbour to feed her with Weetabix and cabbage and enjoy her "bossy" personality.

"Devastated" Watchet resident Carron Scott organised a GoFundMe page to try and raise funds for a memorial.

She said: "She was part of our town for such a long time. It has been decided we need a memorial - a bronze to fall in line with Captain Jack and The Ancient Mariner statue."

So far £720 has been raised towards the plans - and Carron says she has also applied for a grant to go towards the memorial.

People have described Derek as a "local celebrity", a "real character" and "one of the many wonderful quirks of Watchet."