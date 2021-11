A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an address in Meneage Road in Helston on May 25.

Officers found 62-year-old Alison Stevenson who was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Cameron Dancey-Stevenson, 25, from Helston has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear before Truro Magistrates Court later today (12 November).