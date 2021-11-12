Man jailed after sexually assaulting woman while she slept on sofa

A man who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept on a sofa in Dorset has been jailed for 15 months.

Aaron Michael Kennedy has also been placed on he sex offenders' register for 10 years after the incident in Weymouth.

The 31-year-old, from Tamworth in Staffordshire, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday 10 November after being found guilty at an earlier trial.

The attack happened in July 2019 when the victim - who was in her 30s - was asleep on a sofa in a communal area of a property in Weymouth.

Kennedy, who was also staying at the premises, was seen on CCTV approaching the victim and touching her face and upper body as she slept.

He then proceeded to sexually assault her.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police were alerted, who arrested the defendant at the address.

Police Staff Investigator Adam Carter, of Dorset Police, said: “Aaron Kennedy subjected his victim to a sexual assault while she was asleep and unable to consent.

“This must have been an extremely difficult ordeal for the victim and I want to praise her for the courage she has shown in supporting the investigation and giving evidence at court.

“I hope this will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report the matter to us, in the knowledge that they will be fully supported and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, and you want to report directly to the police please call 101 and ask to be put in contact with a specially-trained police officer. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact The Shores Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0800 970 9954.