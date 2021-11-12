The rare birds now thriving on National Trust land in Devon

A rare breed of birds have seen a population boost in part of Devon - thanks to a change in farming methods.

There have been 60 breeding pairs of rare cirl bunting birds recorded on National Trust land in the South Hams - an increase of 50 per cent from the 40 recorded in recent years.

It is the highest count in the area since recording began in 2012.

The area is one of the most important sites for cirl buntings in the UK, which are classified as red conservation status.

The National Trust has worked to improve habitat and food sources for the birds by making small changes to farm animal grazing patterns along the coastline.

A mixture of sheep grazing during the winter and low-level cattle grazing in the summer months has helped to create a rich grassland abundant with wildflowers.

This has helped to improve habitats for cirl buntings - and also encourage the insects and native seeds they eat.

Emma Reece, Area Ranger for the National Trust in South Devon said: “We’re really pleased to see this boost in numbers this year.

"Our hope is the work we’ve done will help to sustain the breeding pairs at this higher number for many years to come.”

A simple tweak to how we work with the grazing animals has made this positive change. Emma Reece, Area Ranger

“We plan to do more nature-friendly farming in the area. This will include allowing the borders around fields to grow, providing a variety of food sources for birds, bees and butterflies."

Patches of scrubby gorse, blackthorn and thick hedgerows have been created, which help to provide nesting sites and cover on the exposed coastal farmlands.

In winter the birds feed on seeds dropped from cereal harvest, so leaving large areas of stubble for them to forage is vital.

"We know it might look a little untidy, but this vital mix of long grasses and wildflowers is just what nature likes and needs to flourish," Emma added.

Work has been going on through South Devon to improve habitat for cirl buntings since the 1990s when their numbers declined to only 118 pairs nationally in 1989.