The family of a "wonderful" and "devoted" mum whose body was found in a police search have paid tribute to her.

Caroline Newman, 47, was reported missing on 6 September and concerns for her welfare grew after her car was found in the early hours of that morning.

Her family described her as a "wonderful, devoted mother" to her and her husband Richard's two boys - "she lived and breathed her children", they added.

"She was a strong, opinionated woman with an abundance of empathy.

"Caroline was passionate about the outdoors, her horses and riding.

"She was a friendly and popular member of the community with many friends - she was well known and well liked.

"Caroline will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends, who would like to thank all the emergency service personnel involved in the search for her."