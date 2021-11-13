Bristol Arena's calendar of events is already building up in time for its opening in 2024, according to developers.

The new YTL Arena - which has been approved by Bristol City Council, South Gloucestershire Council and the Secretary of State - is a planned 17,000-capacity indoor arena due to open its doors in 2024.

The arena will be built over the Brabazon Hangars - the former Filton Airfield and hopes to be the region's largest arena.

It will also be served by a new railway station, meaning passengers will be able to make the journey from Temple Meads to the new station in 15 minutes.

Organisers gave an 'exciting update' on its progress today (12 November) as they said the next step will be demolishing the Brabazon Hangars, constructing it into a 'next-generation entertainment venue'.

Andrew Billingham, CEO of YTL Arena Bristol said: "We’re thrilled to have already received enquiries from promoters looking to book events for 2024-25.

"We are starting to pursue those live enquiries, building up a fantastic calendar of events. Demand is greater than ever in the music industry and it’s amazing to see shows coming back, from sold-out arenas and outdoor festivals.

The countdown to opening is on and over the next three years, our recruitment drive will grow, hiring over 500 people, both permanent and event staff."

