Cornwall's Isles of Scilly has been voted as one of the UK's favourite scenic destinations, according to a survey.

It is the second year in a row that the Isles of Scilly - renowned for their white sandy beaches - were named the top area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some 5,800 members of consumer group Which? were asked about their experiences.

The archipelago received five stars for scenery, walks, wildlife spotting, peace and quiet, food and drink, and accommodation, with an overall score of 91%.

St Agnes Credit: PA

North-west Scotland's Assynt-Coigach was also named as a favourite.

Wales's top scoring AONB was the Gower Peninsula (82%), where visitors flock to Rhossili Bay.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "During the pandemic, many of us discovered the joys of a British holiday and our survey findings show that areas of outstanding natural beauty and national scenic areas have plenty to offer, with stiff competition between the nation's favourites.

"The best news from the survey is just how many highly rated destinations we have to choose from, including many little-known destinations that you'll be able to enjoy without crowds."

Which? said that even the destinations ranked at the lower end of its tables received "respectable scores".