Man charged with murder of woman in Wells

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a woman in Wells, Somerset.

Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court today following the death of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell at her home in South Street. Sarah's body was found at the address last Sunday afternoon. The Major Crime Investigation Team launched a murder investigation and developed four men were arrested on suspicion of murder, including Jankauskas.

The other three arrested men have now been released under investigation, although one of them has been recalled to prison over other matters.

Yesterday officers arrested a fifth man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released under investigation.

Sarah Ashwell

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: "This is a large-scale investigation involving over 100 officers and staff from across our service. "The picture we have built up is of a mother, daughter and friend who was well-known and well-loved and whose loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with her loved ones. "We're grateful for the support of the community in coming forward with information, but it's important to say that our work to get justice for Sarah and answers for her family is far from over. I'd ask people to continue to support our investigation in any way they can. "We would however ask the public not to speculate on this case on social media as this could risk prejudicing the legal process now underway." Avon and Somerset Police have made a mandatory formal referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact with Sarah.

Neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol the area and police are encouraging people to speak to them about any concerns.