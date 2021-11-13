Plymouth house dubbed 'UK's most disgusting' unrecognisable after clearance
A house in Plymouth dubbed ‘Britain’s most disgusting’ after it was left for more than a decade is now unrecognisable after being cleared.
The property is a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Camperdown Street in Stoke.
It is due to go under the hammer at an auction on November 18, with a guide price of £110,000.
Ahead of the sale, the property was inspected - which is when the conditions inside were discovered.
Inside 'Britain's most disgusting' house
After managing to cut their way through ivy which had grown out of control outside, the inspectors found debris covering the floors - including old newspapers, plastic bags, milk cartons and old food packaging.
One of the newspapers was dated December 23, 2008, suggesting no one had cleaned the house since then.
Some of the rooms were covered in cobwebs, while pictures showed some of the ceilings had collapsed.
It has since been cleared by a specialist team from Wedump4u.