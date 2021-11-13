Plymouth house dubbed 'UK's most disgusting' unrecognisable after clearance

A house in Plymouth dubbed ‘Britain’s most disgusting’ after it was left for more than a decade is now unrecognisable after being cleared.

The property is a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Camperdown Street in Stoke.

It is due to go under the hammer at an auction on November 18, with a guide price of £110,000.

Ahead of the sale, the property was inspected - which is when the conditions inside were discovered.

Inside 'Britain's most disgusting' house

Outside the house, where ivy had been allowed to grow out of control. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Inside the kitchen area, where old newspaper and milk cartons were found. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

It is thought the property has not been cleaned in more than a decade. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Empty bottles and drinks cartons on the floor. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Milk cartons on the floor of the kitchen. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

The ceiling had collapsed in some of the rooms. Credit: BPM Media

After managing to cut their way through ivy which had grown out of control outside, the inspectors found debris covering the floors - including old newspapers, plastic bags, milk cartons and old food packaging.

One of the newspapers was dated December 23, 2008, suggesting no one had cleaned the house since then.

Some of the rooms were covered in cobwebs, while pictures showed some of the ceilings had collapsed.

It has since been cleared by a specialist team from Wedump4u.

A team spent days clearing the property. Credit: BPM Media

The hallway is now clear with the stairs accessible. Credit: BPM Media

While the property still requires some work, the floor is now clear Credit: BPM Media