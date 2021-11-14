The Christmas markets open across the South West this festive season

Bristol Christmas Market
Many Christmas markets are happening this festive season across the South West Credit: PA Images

As December approaches, many of us are looking forward to Christmas.

And if there's one thing that is sure to make you feel festive - it's browsing decorations with a mulled wine at a Christmas market.

Most Christmas markets across the South West were cancelled last year because of the pandemic - but many are back this year.

Sadly, the famous Bath Christmas market is not happening, instead a virtual version will be offered to support local businesses.

Here is a list of some of of the biggest Christmas markets that are going ahead this year:

  • Bristol Christmas Market, Broadmead - Nov 5th to Dec 23rd

  • Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market - Nov 18th to Dec 18th

  • Plymouth Christmas Market - Dec 2nd to Dec 19th

  • Truro Farmers Market - Nov 24th to Dec 24th

  • Fowey Christmas Market - Nov 26th to Nov 28th

  • Hestercombe Gardens Christmas Market - Nov 19th to Nov 21st

  • Virtual Bath Christmas Market Monday - Nov 1st to Dec 31st

  • Christmas Gift Market Frome - Dec 4th to Dec 18th

  • Poundbury Christmas Market - Dec 4th