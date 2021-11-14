The Christmas markets open across the South West this festive season
As December approaches, many of us are looking forward to Christmas.
And if there's one thing that is sure to make you feel festive - it's browsing decorations with a mulled wine at a Christmas market.
Most Christmas markets across the South West were cancelled last year because of the pandemic - but many are back this year.
Sadly, the famous Bath Christmas market is not happening, instead a virtual version will be offered to support local businesses.
Here is a list of some of of the biggest Christmas markets that are going ahead this year:
Bristol Christmas Market, Broadmead - Nov 5th to Dec 23rd
Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market - Nov 18th to Dec 18th
Plymouth Christmas Market - Dec 2nd to Dec 19th
Truro Farmers Market - Nov 24th to Dec 24th
Fowey Christmas Market - Nov 26th to Nov 28th
Hestercombe Gardens Christmas Market - Nov 19th to Nov 21st
Virtual Bath Christmas Market Monday - Nov 1st to Dec 31st
Christmas Gift Market Frome - Dec 4th to Dec 18th
Poundbury Christmas Market - Dec 4th