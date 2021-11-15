An area of woodland in south Bristol has been cordoned off following the discovery of human remains.

They were found in an area near Whittock Square, Stockwood, on the morning of Sunday 14 November.

A large police presence remains in the area. A cordon has been set up and forensic officers at the scene.

A specialist dog unit is also in attendance, according to reports.

An area of woodland has been sealed off following the discovery of human remains. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

They said officers were called at around 9.50am following "the discovery of human remains"

"A cordon is in place while a forensic investigation is carried out at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"Work to establish the identity of the deceased is likely to take some time."