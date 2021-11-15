Crime panel chair apologises for ‘shotgun’ comment at Plymouth meeting

The chair of a Devon and Cornwall Police crime panel has apologised after making a comment about “sawn-off shotguns” during a meeting in Plymouth.

Cllr Roger Croad was responding to a suggestion by police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez to use voluntary parking attendants outside schools.

He questioned arming the attendants with a firearm, which he said “could be awkward”.

The comment - made during a panel meeting on November 12 - left some observers shocked, including the force’s former assistant chief constable Chris Boarland.

Mr Boarland tweeted after the meeting: “Listen with horror as the panel chair makes a joke about issuing voluntary parking attendants outside a school with sawn-off shotguns.

“With all that has happened recently and with ongoing concerns about firearms licensing. How can that comment go unchallenged?”

What did Cllr Croad say?

The meeting was held to coincide with the launch of Commissioner Hernandez’s new police and crime plan.

At the time of the comment, she was talking about the need for voluntary parking attendants.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.

“This community have had enough,” she told the panel. “They are really frustrated and we’ve got to work out a way to do it.

“And we’ve got a community that have come forward saying, we’re willing. So we’ll see how that goes as well".

Cllr Croad responded with: "That would be very interesting one. If you’re calling for voluntary parking attendants, I think you should issue them all with a sawn-off shotgun because it could be awkward, couldn’t it?”

He has since apologised for his comment.

In a statement, Cllr Croad said: “Whilst Chairing the Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Police and Crime Panel today, I made an unguarded remark, which I immediately regretted.

“I apologise unreservedly for any offence that this may have caused, especially in light of the recent tragic shootings.

"I apologise if this distracted from the important business of holding the Police and Crime Commissioner to account for keeping our region safe.

"On behalf of the panel, I welcome the news of a further £800k to support the recovery in Keyham following the tragic events in August.”