A busy cycle path has been partially closed after badgers blocked a drainage ditch next to the route.

A section of the Bristol and Bath Railway Path shut to cyclists and pedestrians today (15 November) and won't open for an estimated eight weeks.

Badgers have been digging the soil and have blocked the main drainage ditch through the Staple Hill tunnel, according to South Gloucestershire Council.

The authority said the stretch won't reopen until mid January next year and a diversion route is in place.

Diversion map for Bristol and Bath Railway Path Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

The council's StreetCare team added: "The 2.38km (1.5 mile) diversion on map avoids unlit or darker wooded areas so people feel as safe as possible now the clocks have changed."

The diversion appears to take in Thicket Avenue, Marshfield Road, Acacia Road, Hillfields Avenue, Portland Street, Soundwell Road, Morley Road, Seymour Road and Gloucester Road before rejoining the cycle path.

Funding for the repairs has come from the Department for Transport and Sustrans (Sustainable Transport (British Cycling Organisation).