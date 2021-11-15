Play video

Watch the CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset Police.

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Bristol have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to.

The video clips show the man - described as black, in his 20s, of large build and with short, collar-length hair - walking along Church Road in St George.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to him about a serious sexual assault on another man.

The incident happened in a yard off Church Road in the early hours of Monday 30 August - though police have only just issued their appeal.

The man was seen walking along Church Road in the early hours of Monday, August 30. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In a statement, the force said: “A man in his 20s was sexually assaulted by another man in a yard off Church Road in St George, at around 2am on August 30.

“The man we’d like to identify is described as black, in his twenties, of large build, with short collar-length hair.

“He was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue trousers and was carrying a black backpack with a black coat or jumper draped over his shoulders.

“The victim is being given access to any specialist support he needs.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 5221200621.