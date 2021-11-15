A dog has died in a house fire in Plymouth.

The animal died after flames engulfed the first floor of the terraced house in Channel Park Avenue just after midnight on Monday 15 November.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the floor was "80 per cent damaged by fire" and the ground floor was "70 per cent smoke damaged."

They added that nobody was injured or needed to be rescued from the building.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a safety jet to fight the blaze.

Crews got the fire under control at around 3am.